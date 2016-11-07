 Top
    Baku to host international conference on Ali and Nino

    The event will be held in 2017

    Tbilisi. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host an international conference on Ali and Nino novel next year, Vice President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, director of Nizami Institute of Literature Isa Habibbayli told Georgia bureau correspondent of Report News Agency.

    He said agreement to hold the conference was reached at a meeting with the management of Georgian Institute of Literature named after Rustaveli. The conference will be co-organized by the two institutions, bringing together scientists and philosophers from many countries.

    The conference will hear reports on a number of issues, including on the role of the novel in developing ties of friendship between the Azerbaijani and Georgian people, and on the development of Azerbaijani and Georgian literature during the years of independence.

