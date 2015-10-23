 Top
    Baku to host exhibition of American Education

    The exhibition to feature more than a dozen US universities

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 24 Baku to host exhibition of American education. Report informs, the event will be launched by the Baku educational information center in conjunction with the Education Group USA. The exhibition aims to inform about educational opportunities at American universities.

    Students, pupils and their parents will be able to meet with representatives of US universities to ask them questions.

    The fair will feature more than a dozen US universities and other free educational programs.

