Baku schools launching a new project

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Environmental months" project has been launched at the general education schools under the Baku City Education Department (BCED).

Report informs citing the department, aim of the project is to instill in students interest, care and love to nature, teach them to make proper use of natural resources, as well as environmental culture and education, also, identify talented students with creative ability.

As a part of the project, schools will be presented a topic on environmental direction each month. 12 administrative districts of Baku will study the issued topic and implement various projects and other events. Educational institutions will freely implement monthly topic.