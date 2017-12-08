Baku marks 10th anniversary of student exchange program with Israel

© Report

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has played host to the alumni reunion of student exchange program in the field of tourism between Israel and Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the event coincided with the 10th anniversary of the program implemented jointly by the Isrotel chain and the University of Tourism and Management of Azerbaijan with the support of Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Dan Stav, representatives of the hotel chain and Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic also took part in the alumni reunion. Also 50 students of the following year were identified and invited, who will go to practice for a period of 5 months in Israel for internship.