Baku Higher Oil School wins third Winter Science Festival

© BANM

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) won third Winter Science Festival organized by Baku Engineering University.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

At the festival, more than 20 higher educational institutions and secondary schools presented about 100 projects. The BHOS winning project is based on the idea of Automatic Watering System developed in “The Internet of Things” laboratory of the Higher School. The main goal of the system entitled “Happy Plants” is to eliminate waste of water and energy during irrigation of large fields in the long-term by collecting and analyzing information about soil in order to minimize human labor by fully automating the watering process.

Initial prototypes of the system were designed and tested in summer of 2017. The project idea was selected among the best 75 ideas out of 300 projects participating in the global online ESP8266 IoT Contest. The system was developed by BHOS third-year Process Automating Engineering students Nijat Hasanov, Rustam Hasanov and Mirakram Aghalarov under supervision of Abbas Alili, the Higher School senior lecturer and the head of “The Internet of Things” laboratory.

The latest prototype of the “Happy Plants” Automatic Watering System was presented at the third Winter Science Festival and acknowledged as the best project.