BHOS will cooperate with SOCAR UPSTREAM Management International MMC

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) received the delegation led by the Executive Director of SOCAR UPSTREAM Management International LTD Yashar Latifov.

Report was told in the Public Relations Department of BHOS.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations, their development and the possibility of providing for mutual cooperation between BHOS and the above-mentioned company.he sides also signed an agreement on cooperation between BHOS and SOCAR UPSTREAM Management International MMC.

The main purpose of this agreement is the implementation of the necessary material and technical, scientific and methodological and organizational measures to ensure the training of highly qualified specialists in BVSHN. As part of their statutes and authorities, BHOS and SOCAR UPSTREAM Management International MMC will collaborate on a number of areas.

In addition, according to the agreement within the framework of applicable training programs in BHOS, there will be seminars for high school students, to attract them as teachers to teach subjects in BHOS, passing high school students practice in the offices of the company, employment opportunities for university graduates organization of courses for students, as well as joint seminars and training courses to improve the quality of training.

The cooperation agreement was signed by the Rector of BHOS, Elmar Gasimov and CEO of SOCAR UPSTREAM Management International MMC, Yashar Latifov.