Baku Higher Oil School, University of Ruse of Bulgaria discuss joint training of specialists for Master's degree

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with Vice Rector in Development, Coordination and Continuing Education of “Angel Kanchev” University of Ruse of Bulgaria, Plamen Daskalov, and Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Automation Department of the above-stated university, Tsvetelina Georgieva.

Report informs citing the press service of the High School that during the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to expanding cooperation with the Process Automation Engineering Department, training for a Master's degree in Process Automation Engineering, issuance of double diplomas and prospects for future cooperation.

Welcoming the guests, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov gave them detailed information about the historical ties between our country and Bulgaria, the history of creation of Baku Higher Oil School as well as the activity, goals, educational process and the external relations of BHOS.

Elmar Gasimov noted that the Cooperation Agreement signed in 2015 between Baku Higher Oil School and “Angel Kanchev” University of Ruse plays an important role in the training of specialists at the baccalaureate level and conducting joint research activities.

He recalled that two students of Baku Higher Oil School successfully completed their studies at the University of Ruse.

“We think that Bulgarian students may study in Baku Higher Oil School as well and that experienced teachers from the University of Ruse maybe involved in the educational process,” Elmar Gasimov added.

Vice Rector in Development, Coordination and Continuing Education of “Angel Kanchev” University of Ruse,Plamen Daskalov, in turn, said that the university has a 75-year history and that currently 10 thousand students are studying at this higher education institution.

He stressed that the university he represents is one of the largest educational institutions that collaborate with the Erasmus + exchange program.

“The University of Ruse has switched to a double diploma system with Shanghai Tech University, and we are ready to cooperate with Baku Higher Oil School in this direction. Diplomas issued by the University of Ruse are recognized throughout Europe. Students majoring in Automation can get a double diploma after 1 year of study,” Plamen Daskalov added.

Towards the end of the meeting, a decision was made to start negotiations on the training of specialists for a Master's degree and the issuance of double diplomas.