Baku Higher Oil School to host TEDxBHOS conference

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will host a TEDxBHOS conference to be conducted under the auspice of the worldwide known TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) media organization. Report was told in BHOS. The conference is scheduled to be held on May 26 at the Higher School’s campus under the title “Alternative”. Nine experts in various fields including business, technology, science, culture and arts are invited to make reports and presentations at the conference.

The TEDxBHOS event will be conducted in the framework of TED conferences, which are held annually to showcase innovative, multi-disciplinary solutions to complex issues in a manner that is accessible to the global public. The TED Conference speakers are given a maximum of 18 minutes to present their ideas in the most innovative and engaging ways. Their talks are posted online for free distribution under the slogan "ideas worth spreading".