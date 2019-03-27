Baku Higher Oil School to host IV SOCAR international forum

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Confidence Capital Ltd. (UK) will jointly conduct SOCAR IV International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining and Petrochemicals dedicated to 96th anniversary of National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Report informs citing the press service of the Higher School. It will be held on April 22-25, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

As a major event in the Caspian oil calendar, the Forum aims at analyzing the latest trends in trade and sales of hydrocarbon resources of the Caspian and the Central Asian regions. It serves as a unique platform for acquisition of detailed information of the oil, gas and petrochemical product market in the region, and the related export markets, routes and trade flows.

The event participants include managers and experts of state structures, ministries andenterprises, SOCAR, transnational petroleum companies involved in oil extraction, refinery and trade, transport companies,and enterprises developing new technologies. In addition to the plenary sessions, the delegates can participate in the program of technical trips and visit SOCAR Carbamide Plant and SOCAR Polymer Plant in Sumgait, which were recently put in service, as well as long operating Sangachal Terminal.

Each year the Forum is attended by over 300 delegates comprising the representatives of major oil and gas companies, refineries, trading firms, ports, terminals, banks and analytical agencies. Nearly 230 managers and specialists from 30 countries participated in the event in 2018.

Registration for the participation in SOCAR IV International Forum is open at the site http://socarforum.com.