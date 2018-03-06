Baku Higher Oil School to hold III International SOCAR Forum

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR 3rd International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum dedicated to 95th anniverisary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev will be conducted by Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) in cooperation with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and British company Confidence Capital Ltd. It will take place in Baku on April 23-26, 2018.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The Forum on trading, logistics, refining and petrochemicals, which is a key event in the Caspian oil calendar, aims to analyze the latest trends in, and prospects of, hydrocarbon exports from the region including related export markets and routes. The event is also viewed as a unique platform for discussion of conditions for development of refining facilities and information exchange for strategic decisions and day-to-day operations in the Caspian region and Central Asia.

The presentations by the Forum delegates will provide an overview of petrochemical industry in Azerbaijan and other Caspian countries, prices and target markets for oil and oil products, and gas production prospects and export routes. They will also focus on commercial positioning and prospects for development of refining facilities, analyze supply and demand for petrochemical products, and discuss current markets and potential export routes for them from the region.

It is expected that representatives of state organizations of Azerbaijan including top management of SOCAR and managers of the company units as well as high-level officials, experts and industry leaders from ministries and transnational oil and gas companies from Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and other countries will attend the event.

Registration for the participation in the 3rd International SOCAR Forum is open at the site http://socarforum.com.