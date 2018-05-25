Baku Higher Oil School students to work and do internship at Baker Hughes

© BANM

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Baker Hughesintend to further enhance their cooperation. Report was told in the Higher School, issues related to strengthening bilateral partnership relations were discussed at a meeting of BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov with Baker Hughes Human Resources Director in Europe, Russia and Caspian GeoMarket Baghir Akhundov, HR Manager in Azerbaijan and Georgia Sona Novruzova and Migration Manager Tural Ahmed.

The Higher School rector Elmar Gasimov informed the guests about BHOS latest developments and achievements including expansion of cooperation with local and international companies, new educational programs, and projects and activities, which the Higher School initiated recently. He expressed his gratitude to Baker Hughes management for their continuous interest in joint initiatives and work with BHOS students.

In the words of Baker Hughes HR Director in Europe Russia Caspian GeoMarketBaghirAkhundov, the company looks forward to working with BHOS graduates, as it needs highly trained engineers whose qualification meets international standards. Thus, the office of Baker Hughes in Azerbaijan plans to hold competitive selection among senior students with the purpose of their employment and on-the-job training in the company, he said. He also reported that fifth-year Petroleum Engineering student of the Higher School EmiliyaMamedova starts to work at Baker Hughes as a leading field engineer. She became the company employee after she won several stages of the selection process, which involved nearly 7,500 applicants from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia, told BaghirAkhundov.

It has been decided to arrange summer internship at Baker Hughes for four BHOS undergraduates in June this year. Themeetingparticipantsalsoreachedanagreementtoarrangea Master class for the Higher School students to be conducted by the company top management.

Baker Hughes is one of the world's largest oil field servicescompanies, which operates in more than 90 countries. It provides products and services for the oil and gas industry, which include, among others, oil drilling, completion, production and reservoir consulting.The company headquarters is located in Houston, Texas (USA).

BHOS and Baker Hughes have been developing cooperation since 2015, after signing Cooperation agreement.