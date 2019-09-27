Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperating with LUKOIL

A meeting with a delegation from the company LUKOIL was held at the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), Report informs citing the press service of the Higher School.

The meeting was attended by Head of Organizational Development & Career Management Department of LUKOIL Yuri Piktovnikov, Asset Manager of LUKOIL Vitaly Kuznetsov and Director of LUKOIL-Azerbaijan CJSC Aydar Abdullin.

During a familiarization tour of the BHOS campus, the guests were given detailed information about the classrooms, multifunctional laboratories, library, conference room and the gymnasium of the school.

Speaking at the meeting on behalf of Baku Higher Oil School, Dean of Engineering Department of BHOS Zafar Gurbanov greeted the guests on behalf of Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov.

He expressed satisfaction with the cooperation with LUKOIL, which is one of the leading companies in the oil and gas sector not only in the Caucasus region, but throughout the world, and which is headed by our compatriot.

Zafar Gurbanov noted that the Baku Higher Oil School, which trains highly qualified English-speaking engineers for the oil and gas sector, has established partnerships in this area with local, multinational and international companies.

He stressed that students not only undergo practical training in these companies, but also make a career in them.

“We are interested in close cooperation with such a multinational company as LUKOIL.We would really like our students to undergo practical training at LUKOIL, and our graduates to work in this company.In addition, LUKOIL can use the potential of BHOS scientists for conducting joint research activities.Also, LUKOIL’s specialists can organize practical trainings at the Baku Higher Oil School,” Zafar Gurbanov added.

Speaking at the meeting, Head of Organizational Development & Career Management Department of LUKOIL Yuri Piktovnikov noted that LUKOIL have been operating in Azerbaijan since 1994, and that the company implemented its first international project in one of the largest fields in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin – “Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli”.

“LUKOIL was the first of the largest Russian business entities to start working in Azerbaijan.Our company is cooperating actively with SOCAR, and in the future, using the successful experience of Baku Higher Oil School, a higher educational institution will also be created on the basis of LUKOIL.We have sufficient information about the Baku Higher Oil School.

Today, during the familiarization tour of BHOS, our interest was captured by the conditions created there, the material and technical base, laboratories equipped with modern equipment, research centers and even the functional sports hall.Indeed, the sectorial higher education institution of such a high level plays an important role in the overall development of the sector,”Yuri Piktovnikov said.

He stressed that the company LUKOIL is ready to further expand cooperation with the Baku Higher Oil School and to organize technical trips to LUKOIL.

“BHOS is cooperating with our major partners.I think that it is necessary to further intensify our joint cooperation,” he added.

Note that today LUKOIL is involved in the development of Shah Deniz offshore gas condensate field located in the water area of Azerbaijan in the south-west of the Caspian Sea.Since 1995, LUKOIL has also been developing its own distribution network of filling stations in Azerbaijan, which meet international standards.