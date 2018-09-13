Baku Higher Oil School leading by number of Presidential scholars

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Names of the students admitted to the higher education institutions (HEIs) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and awarded Presidential Scholarship per specialty groups based on the highest results during entrance exams for 2018/2019 academic year have been announced.

Report informs citing Department of Public Relations of BHOS, according to the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan based on Decree №564, as of September 3, 2001, 26 Presidential Scholarships in the first specialty group are allocated to the students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). This is a record, which makes BHOS the leader among national universities by the number of Presidential Scholars enrolled in HEIs this year.

Statistical data about number of the Presidential Scholars admitted to national higher educational institutions in 2018/2019 academic yearare provided in the table below.

№ Higher Educational Institution Quantity

1 Baku Higher Oil School 26

2 Azerbaijan Medical University 24

3 Azerbaijan State University of Economics 18

4 Baku State University 12

5 ADA University 11

6 The Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 8

7 Police Academy 1

8 Nakhchivan State University 1

9 Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University- UFAZ 1

Earlier this year, BHOS achieved another record among higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan. All thirteen prospective students who earned 700 points during the entrance exams to national universities for the first specialty group, selected to study at the Baku Higher Oil School.