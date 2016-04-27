​Baku Higher Oil School joins anti-plagiarism programme

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Having joined anti-plagiarism programme BHOS has started applying internet services related to detection and prevention of plagiarism by US based Turnitin company. In this connection, BHOS signed cooperation agreement with Turnitin and its internet services had already been in use at BHOS.

Report was told in the press service of Baku Higher Oil School, advanced technologies are applied at BHOS to ensure the transparency of education process and stiff measures are taken against students who resort to plagiarism. It is stated that resorting to plagiarism in students’ scientific and academic works would also entail negativity in their future activities.

The application of services related to detection, prevention of plagiarism at BHOS would be significant for writing scientific works by students in independent and responsible way, and it would be very crucial for general progress of education.

In fact Turnitin’s internet services are applied in 140 countries, at more than 15 000 educational institutions. Application of these services at BHOS would give a stimulus for BHOS to be amongst the world lead universities.