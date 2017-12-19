Baku Higher Oil School hosts Swiss company Endress+Hauser

© BANM

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) met with representatives of Swiss companyEndress+Hauser İnstruments İnternational AG and with its official partner in Azerbaijan ”Sigma Technical Services Company” .

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The meeting was attended by the Higher School management and Gert-Jan Verhagen, Regional Service Manager of Endress+Hauser Instruments İnternational AG Central Asian Support Center in Kazakhstan, Joern Lange, the Product Development Manager in Germany, Andrey Tyunkin, Head of Central Asian Support Center in Kazakhstan and Samir Elyazov, Business Development Manager of “Sigma Technical Services Company” in Azerbaijan.

Rector Elmar Gasimov having welcomed the guests with warm greetings at BHOS, familiarized them with the activities, statistical indicators and achievements of the Higher School. BHOS Rector apprised the meeting participants of the BHOS new campus and of labs created there by leading companies in the field.

At the meeting, the guests made presentations of Endress+Hauser and Sigma Technical Services, talked about the company's local installation services and services supported by local staff. Parties also discussed the directions of future cooperation between themselves and talked about experimental production programs and enlightenment of students.

Manafeddin Namazov, Head of the Department of Process Automation Engineering, made a point of that the students who have been researching various aspects of the field have been using Endress+Hauser publicly available engineering software and process automation educational e-modules for over 3 years, and thanked the company's representatives for creating this opportunity for students.

Endress+Hauser has been a leading supplier of products, solutions and services for industrial process measurement and automation for more than 60 years.