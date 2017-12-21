Baku Higher Oil School holds Tournament of Young Chemists

© BANM

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The final round of a Tournament of Young Chemists among pupils of secondary schools and Child Development centers was held at the new campus of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). It was organized by Baku city Education Office. BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, Head of the Education Office Mahabbat Veliyeva and other representatives of the Office’s management attended the event.

Report was informed in the BHO/s press service.

Speaking at the opening of the final round of the tournament, the rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized importance of such initiatives for intellectual development of young generation and wished success to the participants. Head of the Baku City Education Office Mahabbat Veiyeva expressed her gratitude to BHOS management for the support in arranging the event and briefed about the tournament history.

Within the two-hour round, the participating teams answered 30 test questions, and each correct answer was given one point. They also were solving tasks, and each correct answer was given five points. The tournament results will be announced soon.

The schoolchildren were also given a tour of BHOS campus and were familiarized with its premises, laboratories and other facilities.