Baku Higher Oil School develops cooperation with IADC

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with Vice President – International Development of International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Mike DuBose. At the meeting the participants discussed prospects and spheres of bilateral cooperation.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the guest was provided with detailed information about activities, achievements and latest developments at the Higher School. He highly appraised BHOS successful work.

Founded in 1940, the International Association of Drilling Contractors strives to secure responsible standards, practices and regulations that provide for safe, efficient and environmentally sound drilling operations worldwide. With support from SOCAR AQS company, the association has recently commenced its activity in Azerbaijan. Speaking at the ceremony dedicated to the opening of IADC office in Baku, Vice President – International Development Mike DuBose gave a positive assessment of the activities of BHOS and the work carried out by the Higher School management. The Higher School was represented by Master student in Petroleum Engineering Rufat Maharramov who was elected a secretary-treasurer of the IADC office in the Caspian region.

The International Association of Drilling Contractors is dedicated to enhancing the interests of oil-and-gas and geothermal drilling contractors around the world. Its membership comprises nearly 900 companies, including contract-drilling and well-servicing firms, oil-and-gas producers, and manufacturers and suppliers of oilfield equipment and services. IADC headquarters is located in Houston (Texas, the USA), and the regional office is in Dubai (UAE).

The Baku Higher Oil School is the first and only higher educational institution in the region which is developing cooperation with the International Association of Drilling Contractors.