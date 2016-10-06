Baku Higher Oil School completes “Connecting to Alternative Future” project

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ A project entitled “Connecting to Alternative Future” implemented at the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) is completed.

Report informs referring to the BHOS perss service, it was conducted with financial support from the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, The State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of the Azerbaijan Republic (SAARES) and The Information Systems and Technologies Centre “Multimedia”.

Organizational support was provided by BHOS.

BHOS Vice-Rector for Training, Science and International Relations Ramiz Humbatov and Head of the Postgraduate Education Department Rena Mustafayeva participated in a meeting held at BHOS and dedicated to the project completion. Students and journalists participating in the project were awarded certificates.

On a third day of the project implementation the participants visited solar electric station located in the Surakhan settlement. It is established and managed by The State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of the Azerbaijan Republic. The specialists working at the station provided the guests with general information about electric energy produced by solar panels and told them about the station work and projects to be implemented in the future.

The “Connecting to Alternative Future” project was aimed at facilitating decision-making process for transition to new economics, studying experience and potential of Azerbaijani youth for future developments and raising civil society’s awareness of nanotechnology and alternative energy sources by highlighting these topics in the press including publishing research articles.