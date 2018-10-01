Baku Higher Oil School and China University of Petroleum sign Cooperation Agreement

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov and President of China University of Petroleum in Beijing (CUPB)Zhang Laibin signed a Cooperation Agreement. It aims at strengthening collaboration and mutual understanding between both institutions in the field of university teaching, specialists training and scientific research.

Report informs citing the Higher School that Elmar Gasimov expressed satisfaction with establishment of partnership between the Higher School and CUPB and noted that both universities are recognized higher educational institutions in their countries. In his words, both educational and scientific activities of BHOS and CUPBare very close. In his turn, Zhang Laibin expressed confidence that the collaboration in the field of scientific research and teaching activities would be useful for both universities. Signing of the Cooperation Agreement is mutually advantageous and it is a stimulus to development and further cooperation, he said.

The document provides for a number of joint initiatives in the field of education including teaching staff exchange in order to provide a specialized high quality education by delivering lectures in related fields; organizing joint study programs; undergraduate and postgraduate students exchange for learning and research activities;and teaching and educational experience exchange. In the field of scientific research, the agreement stipulates specialists and researchers exchange; participationin scientific sessions and conferences organized by both universities; exchange of scientific articles for their publication in the scientific journals of both universities; and joint preparation and publishing of monographs, textbooks, manuals and scientific articles.

At the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.