Baku Higher Oil Scholl launches a new learning center

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of cooperation with Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), ABB company has opened a learning center for training future engineers at BHOS. By providing cutting edge control, automation and instrumentation technologies that are used in modern energy infrastructure projects, the centre enables students to learn in a safe, controlled environment that replicates modern plant control sites.

Report was informed at BHOS press service, speaking about advantages, which the new center brings to the students, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov says, “By adding industrial equipment and know-how to their studies, they will be able to transfer from academia to industry much faster.”

“By giving tomorrow’s engineers hands-on exposure to industrial technology, new and old, this facility brings the real world into the classroom,” observes Rustam Gasimov, ABB’s country managing director in Azerbaijan.

“ABB has spent many years establishing education and training centres in strategic locations globally,” comments Martin Grady, ABB Regional Manager. “We are pleased to be taking now our next step in collaboration in the region to support BHOS, its students and industry.”