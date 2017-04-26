Baku Business Factory presents a device for easy production of cheaper fuel gas from water - PHOTO

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Easy production of cheaper fuel gas from water” project of Valeh Arifzade, Alternative Energy project manager and coordinator of alternative energy projects supported by Baku Business Factory (BBF), was presented.

Report informs, the project was presented to the management of British TransTech Capital, cooperating with BBF.

Development cost of the small device that made in a week is AZN 2500. The device produces 10-12 cum flammable hydrogen gas per hour with AZN 0.20 material cost.

Key advantage of the innovative device developed to produce hydrogen gas from water is low cost, practical design, portability and safety. The device enables to produce high quality hydrogen gas using electrolysis method.

Management of TransTech Capital highly evaluated this alternative energy project and gave recommendations.

The sides plan to hold another meeting on the project.

Notably, Baku Business Factory was established by Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade. The main purpose of Baku Business Factory is to support young people with promising business ideas with the potential of positive impact on social and economic life of the country at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.