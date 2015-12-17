'Baku Business Factory' held seminar at Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/Today 'Baku Business Factory' (BBF) held presentation and seminar at Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University.

Report informs, purpose of the seminar entitled 'How I built a business being a student?' is to increase interest of the youth in business, educate them in this field.

BBF Project Manager, Toghrul Samadov spoke about secrets of building business. He spoke on difficulties during his student years, building his own business by assessing existing problems and opportunities.

'To assess opportunities, solve problems, work hard and purposefully, risk are important terms', he said.

At the end of presentation, T.Samadov answered questions of the students.

"Baku Business Factory" (BBF) was established by Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE Anar Alizade. BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.