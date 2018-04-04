Baku bids farewell to famous academician

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ A farewell ceremony with the Director of Scientific-Research Clinical and Experimental Surgery Institute named after academician M.A.Topchubashov, academician Boyukkishi Aghayev has started In the main building of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Report informs, the Head of Baku City Executive Power Hajibala Abutalibov, family members of the deceased, intellectuals and medical science figures attend the ceremony.

The deceased scientist will be buried in II Alley of Honor in Baku.

Notably, Aghayev passed away today aged 90.