"Azerkosmos" OJSC made presentation at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of “Azerkosmos” Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) made a presentation about "CanSat Azerbaijan 2018" competition at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The presentation for BHOS students was conducted by an officer of Corporate Communications department Fidan Behbudova and Satellite Communications Engineer Rustam Zeynalov. The contest, which will be held with joint organizational support from "Azerkosmos" OJSC and the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan, offers students a unique opportunity to have a practical experience of a real space project.

CanSat is a simulation of a real satellite, integrated within the volume and shape of a soft drink can. The challenge is to fit all the major subsystems into this minimal volume. The CanSat is then launched to an altitude of a few hundred meters to carry out a scientific experiment and achieve a safe landing. Aimed at motivation of students in aerospace technology, the international CanSat competition has been held annually since 1998 with the support of NASA, American Astronautical Society (AAS), American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), as well as leading aerospace companies.

The representatives of "Azerkosmos" OJSC provided detailed information about the “CanSat Azerbaijan 2018” competition, which consists of seven stages, and its registration and participation rules. In conclusion, they answered numerous questions. The CanSat competition to be held in Azerbaijan in 2018 is aimed at raising students’ awareness of, and interest in, national satellite projects with the purpose to have more experienced teams, which are able to represent Azerbaijan at international CanSat competitions.