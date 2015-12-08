Azercell launches next Regional Student Program

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell Telecom has launched next Student Program for othe regions. Regional Student Program providing an opportunity for students attending regional universities to receive monthly bursary is aimed to take care of successful students and young talents with outstanding academic results and support their professional development, Report was told in the company's press service.

Under the program Azercell’s HR specialists held presentations at Ganja State University, Azerbaijan State Agrarian University, Azerbaijan Technological University and Mingachevir State University. Also, students of Nakhchivan and Lenkeran State Univercities got extensive information on this program. Questions on Student Program were answered at the presentations with over 400 students. Company representatives informed that talented students will be awarded special scholarship from Azercell till their graduation.

Besides, selected students will get an opportunity for career development. Thus, they will be provided with a chance to increase their knowledge in telecommunication, participate in company’s corporate events, attend various trainings and undergo an internship program within the company. Azercell representatives plan to conduct presentations about the program in other regions in December.

To apply for Student Program, enter the page “Regional Student Program 2015” in career section on the company website.(http://www.azercell.com/az/company/career/development_oportunities/).

Applications should be submitted online. The deadline is December 11, 2015.

Student Program is offered annually since 2008. To date, dozens of students from various universities of Azerbaijan have become the winners of Student Program of Azercell. Starting from last year, Azercell conducts Student Program in various regions of the country.