Azerbaijani scientists to attend conference on study of Caucasus antiquities

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Scientists from Russia, Belgium, Germany, Ukraine and Azerbaijan will hold an international conference on studying the antiquities of the Caucasus, in St. Petersburg on January 15-16, Report informs citing the TASS.

It was noted that the Institute for the History of Material Culture (IHMK) of the Russian Academy of Sciences is holding a conference on the 100th anniversary of Vasily Prokofievich Lubin, Doctor of Historical Sciences, professor, founder of the school of researchers of the early and middle Paleolithic of the Caucasus and South of Russia together with the State Hermitage, Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography named after Peter the Great (Kunstkamera) and St. Petersburg State University.

Notably, Lubin has conducted archaeological excavations in the territory of Azerbaijan.

During the event, scientists will discuss new discoveries of the Paleolithic in the Caucasus, the Crimea, the Urals, Siberia, Central Asia and Africa, the place of the Caucasus monuments in the context of the cultures of the Lower and Middle Paleolithic of Eurasia and the latest methods of dating the Paleolithic monuments.