Azerbaijani scientist awarded the Austrian Honorary Order

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ The scientist of Azerbaijan University of Languages was awarded the Austrian Honorary Order, Report informs referring to the Public Relations department of AUL.

The President of Austria on the recommendation of the Minister of Federal Science, Research and Economy awarded the Dean of the Faculty of Translation of AUL Vilayat Hajiyev with the order of “Austrian 1st Class Honorary Cross for Science and Art” for his role in the development of cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Austria and his study in Austrian literature.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Culture of Austria awarded V.Hajiyev with the order of “Translation” in 2013 for the successful translation of Franz Kafka's "The court" novel into Azerbaijani.