Azerbaijani President: Unrepaired schools number decreasing in regions

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ “On the eve of the new school year, I have been in more than 20 schools. I'm familiar with repair and construction work. I can say that all the schools built and renovated are in the highest level.”

Report informs, the Azerbaijani president said it in the opening ceremony of a new building of the secondary school No 124 named after Fizuli Gozelov in Shaghan settlement of Khazar district in Baku. The president also noted that about 30 schools were renovated and built in Baku this year. 178 schools were built and reconstructed across the country. “Every year, this process is successfully carried out. Over the past ten years, 2,900 schools were built or repaired. In general, there are 4500 schools in the country. Still, there are schools that are in need of repair, including Baku. But their number is decreasing. Only one school in the Khazar district is not repaired. It is planned to repair that school and no school will be left unrepaired in Khazar district by next year. This is a very important issue. Because children must study in better schools and teachers’ working conditions must be auspicious."

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that children should know that their future is in their own hands: "Teachers, of course, should bring up the children well. I would like our children to grow up in national spirit and remain loyal to the homeland and the people.”

The head of state said that the construction of 2 900 schools over the last ten years is an historic event: “Most of these schools were built in 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and 1970s. Most of them were destroyed and unsuitable. The state program on socio-economic development of regions, as well as the state program on development of Baku and its settlements envisage the construction and reconstruction of all school. Under the program, construction of the schools in Baku should be completed by 2016. However, I think no school will be left unrepaired by next year,” the president said.