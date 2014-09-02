Azerbaijani President reviewed secondary school №54 after repair and reconstruction work

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed secondary school №54 in Nasimi District, Baku after major repair and reconstruction work. Report informs, Baku Mayor Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state about the work done. It was noted that the school was built in 1976. The 3-storey school consists of 2 buildings and has 56 classrooms. All classrooms and various departments of the 1076-seat school were repaired and supplied with necessary, modern equipment and teaching aids ahead of the new academic year.

Military training classes were established for students to enhance the spirit of patriotism. Modern ventilation and lighting systems were installed in the school and landscaping and redevelopment work was carried out in the 1 ha and a half area of school yard.

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions in the classrooms and subject-specific rooms.