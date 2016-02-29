Azerbaijani multiculturalism being taught in Sofia University

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Teaching of the “Azerbaijani Multiculturalism” discipline for the second time has started in Bulgaria (St. Kliment Ohridski Sofia University), the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre (BIMC) press center said. Lectures on “Azerbaijani multiculturalism” have been prepared at the BIMC to be taught at the foreign countries’ universities, Report was told in the BIMC press service.

At the St. Kliment Ohridski Sofia University the Azerbaijani multiculturalism is taught by Sofia Shigayeva-Mitreska, director of the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center of the University.

The first lesson on February 25 was dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy, the students were informed in detail about the genocide act of Armenian chauvinists.