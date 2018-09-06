Azerbaijani applicants failing to enter universities in Georgia stage protest

© Report

Tbilisi. 6 September 6. REPORT.AZ/ 482 Azerbaijani applicants who passed the entrance exams in Georgia this year have failed to enter the university. For this reason, they gathered in front of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports and staged a protest.

The Georgian Bureau of Report News Aegncy informs that Azerbaijanis want to have more opportunities to be admitted to the vacant places at universities.

They addressed the Marneuli municipality member, Ahmed Imanguliyev asking him to help them with this issue.

In his statement, Imanguliyev told journalists that the applicants encountered the problem as they were ill-informed about the rules of filling out the application form: "Applicants could mention as many faculties as they wished in their application forms. However, they indicated very few faculties, some mentioned even one. The parents of the young people and the schools which they finished did not inform them about the university admission rules. "

According to him, Azerbaijanis can be allowed to apply for vacant places in higher education institutions: "The appeal has been prepared and submitted to the Georgian parliament and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports."