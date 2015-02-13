Azerbaijani and Iranian seismologists to expand cooperation

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The seismologists of Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University visited the ANAS Republican Seismological Service Center (RSSC).

Report informs, the director of RSSC, a corresponding member of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli informed them about the work done, seismological and geophysical surveys in the center.

Talking about their research work, Iranian experts noted that there were ample opportunities for cooperation.

Within the framework of the visit, they exchanged views on expanding cooperation between the two countries' seismologists.