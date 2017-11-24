Azerbaijan will see two lunar eclipses in 2018

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two lunar eclipses will be observed in Azerbaijan in 2018.

Khidir Mikayilov, Deputy Director of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasiraddin Tusi for Scientific Affairs of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told Report.

According to him, eclipses are called central eclipses: "Namely, the eclipse will take place from the Earth's equatorial part and the Moon will be in the equatorial zone of the Earth. In this case, the Moon will pass through the center of the Earth's shadow. Therefore, this is called central eclipse".

Kh. Mikayilov said that the first lunar eclipse will start on January 31 at 15:48:27.

The observatory official noted that end and complete end of the eclipse will occur at 19:11:11.

He also added that the second lunar eclipse will take place on July 28: "The nature event will begin at 22:24:27. Start of full eclipse will take place at 23:30:15. The full eclipse will end at 01:13:11. Complete end of the eclipse will be recorded at 02:19 and lunar surface will be fully open. It will be possible to observe second eclipse in Azerbaijan as it will take place at night".