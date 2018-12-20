Top managers of Azerbaijan Tourism Association visit Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) Nahid Bagirov and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AzTA Official Representation for India, AzTA India Pruave Ltd. Razeen Hasan visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Report informs citing the PR department of the Higher School. Having welcomed the guests, Elmar Gasimov provided detailed information about the Higher School latest developments and achievements. He emphasized that the BHOS campus has all necessary conditions for international student enrollment, as its lecture halls, training laboratories, library, accommodation building, sports complex and other facilities fully comply with international standards. The Rector also said that BHOS is the only national higher educational institution, which every year arrange summer internship at large national and transnational companies.

Chairman of AzTA Nahid Bagirov informed about diversified cooperation between Azerbaijan and India and said that more and more Indian citizens became interested in visiting the republic. In his words, the Higher School and its educational programstaught in English language and fully complying with European standards can attract young Indians willing to study abroad.

In his turn, AzTA Travels CEO Razeen Hasan noted that the Official Representation of AzTA in India actively supports strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and India in many spheres including tourism and education. He said that AzTA Travels would be ready to develop recommendations to organize Indian students’ admission to BHOS and participation of the Higher School representatives in educational exhibitions in India.

The meeting participants also discussed other spheres of partnership including student exchange programs, joint conferences and workshops, and introduction of BHOS MBA program at Indian universities. It was agreed to draft and sign memorandum between BHOS and Official Representation of AzTA in India to implement these initiatives.