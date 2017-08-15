Azerbaijan to develop new state standards in preschool education

© Report

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Changes have been made in the curriculum of preschool training groups, published and sent to the areas".

Report informs, Aydin Ahmadov, Head of General and Preschool Education Department of the Ministry of Education said at the briefing.

According to him, the law "On preschool education" was adopted this year: "According to the strategy documents, relevant measures have been taken to improve content of all educational fields, to identify the content that meets new requirements, and this work is underway".

A.Ahmadov noted that preparation of preschool education, including preschool curriculum and state standards, is one of the steps taken in this direction: "The draft state standards for preschool education has already been submitted to the government for approval. In the coming years, both educations will be renewed through newly-developed curricula and coordinated with the requirements of the modern period. Currently, new approaches exist in the country in the content of education. Development of thinking is considered key in children. Now, transition from development of memory to development of thinking is observed".