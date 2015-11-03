Azerbaijan takes 60th place out of 70 on level of English

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan takes 60th place out of 70 on the level of English.

Report informs, EF Education First released today the 5th annual edition of its EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), the world's largest ranking of countries by English skills. The report identifies global and regional English language learning trends and analyzes the relationship between countries' English proficiency and their economic competitiveness. This year's EF EPI report profiles all 70 ranked countries, using test data from 910,000 adult English language learners.

The first three positions in the ranking took Sweden (70.94 points), the Netherlands (70.58), Denmark (70.05).

Russia on the 39th place in the list, China - 47, Turkey - 50 Iran - 56th.

Saudi Arabia, Cambodia and Libya completing the list.