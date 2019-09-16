Azerbaijan stops accepting applications for student transfer

From today on, in connection with the beginning of the new school year, applications for the transfer of students have been suspended on the electronic portal for student transfer and in alternative registration centers.

Report informs that the acceptance of applications will continue from October 15.

To date, 46,000 appeals have been received for transfer of students. The process of student transfer has been carried out since August 15 through the portal www.sy.edu.az and alternative registration centers.