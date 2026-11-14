A delegation from Erasmus MC, a university medical centre in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, visited Baku on November 12–13, 2026, to strengthen medical and scientific cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Marianne de Jong told Report.

The ambassador noted that the delegation held a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Health Ilgar Gasimov to discuss possible cooperation prospects in the field of healthcare. A meeting was also held with representatives of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education. In addition, a memorandum of understanding was signed envisaging possible academic cooperation and exchange with the Azerbaijan Medical University.

According to Marianne de Jong told, the visit focused particularly on liver transplantation, gastroenterology and hepatology, as well as expanding opportunities for Azerbaijani specialists to pursue doctoral studies.

"During the visit, the delegation held meetings with representatives of Azerbaijan Medical University, the National Oncology Center and Baku Health Center. These institutions are being considered as potential partners for developing cooperation in medical education, scientific research, the exchange of professional expertise and the implementation of joint initiatives. The discussions also covered prospects for academic cooperation, joint scientific events, research projects and professional exchanges. In addition, the parties identified areas where the participating institutions share common interests and capabilities," the diplomat said.

De Jong noted that the delegation included Professor M. Peppelenbosch, head of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Laboratory, president of the Batavian Society, director of the Erasmus-Abai and Erasmus-Navoi initiatives, and project lead; Dr. Ruslan Mammadov, a researcher and associate professor at CGO, project lead and senior representative for Central Asia and Azerbaijan; and Dr. Raoul Tan, senior international relations adviser at the Research Development Office (RDO).

Erasmus MC is a university medical centre in Rotterdam that integrates clinical care, medical education and scientific research. Its mission is to improve public health and enhance the quality of healthcare. Its key priorities include treating complex diseases, advancing scientific innovation, and training medical professionals and researchers.