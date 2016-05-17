Azerbaijan increases number of vacancies at higher schools for next academic year

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Number of planned places at higher education institutions for next academic year has been increased.

Report informs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Exam Center Maleyka Abbaszade said that the Ministry of Education has presented the document on vacancies, available at higher education institutions to the organization:

'Compared to last year, admission plan increased by 7%. Number of vacancies increased by 12% in the first, 7% in the second, 2% in the third and 6% in the fourth group'.