Azerbaijan British College holds event to mark academic year start

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ An event was held today on the occasion of starting academic year at the Azerbaijan British College (ABC).

Report informs, teachers, the school staff, pupils and parents participated in the event.

Addressing the event, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) congratulated teachers and pupils on the start of the academic year and wished them every success. SOCAR President highlighted that special attention was paid to education in the country, and more than 3,000 new schools had been constructed over the last 10 years in Azerbaijan.

“Education develops at a high level in Azerbaijan. We are happy that even though this school is newly established, it takes an important place on the education quality in Azerbaijan. The pupils of this school take part in Olympiads and show good results,” he added.

The ABC Director Sigve Austheim told about the teaching methods, success and said that this year, the number of pupils-scholarship holders had significantly increased.

Notably, 480 pupils study at the college; more than 20 foreign specialists work here. Local teachers are sent to the qualification enhancement courses of Great Britain’s Nottingham University on account of the school. Currently, 6 teachers continue their education; 9 teachers have successfully finished the courses.

The college is a member of two accreditation organizations – the International Schools Council and the International British Schools Council. Receiving a license from the Cambridge International Exams and Edexcel Examination Center, the college organized for the first time international exams at the end of 2016-2017 academic year.

The ABC pupils have been participating in the scholarship program of SOCAR for 2 years, and during this period, over 40 pupils have shown good results and received scholarship.