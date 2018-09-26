Azerbaijan announces starting dates of seasons in 2019

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Khidir Mikayilov, Deputy Director of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasiraddin Tusi for Scientific Affairs (ANAS) told Report that astronomical spring will start on March 21 at 01:58 next year.

He said that night and day become equal at that time. The sun rotates on orbit and crosses the celestial equator. That is, it passes from the southern to the northern hemisphere, which is called spring equinox. So, day and night become equal in length and spring begins.

Khidir Mikayilov said that Novruz holiday will be celebrated on March 22, since spring comes on March 21.

The Observatory official said that astronomical summer will start on June 21 at 19:54 in 2019: "This is the longest day. This process takes 14 hours and 43 minutes. This is also called the summer solstice. That is, the Sun is at the highest altitude in the horizon. The rotation of the earth and the direction of the sun rays form the smallest angle. In this case, sun rays can easily penetrate the surface, especially in the northern hemisphere. "

Astronomical autumn will start at 11:50 on September 23. The day and night become equal at the time which is called the autumn equinox. The sun rotates on orbit and crosses the big equator and passes from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere. The next winter will start on December 22 at 08.19. In this case, the sun is at its lowest point on the horizon. The rotation of the earth and the direction of the sun rays forms the largest angle. So cold weather is observed in this season.