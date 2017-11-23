Azerbaijan announces starting dates of seasons in 2018

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Start dates of seasons in Azerbaijan in 2018 were announced.

Khidir Mikayilov, Deputy Director of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasiraddin Tusi for Scientific Affairs (ANAS) told Report that astronomical spring will start on March 20 at 20:15:30 next year.

He said that equinox occur during start of spring: "Length of night and day becomes equal at that time. The sun rotates on orbit and crosses the celestial equator. That is, it passes from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere, which is called spring equinox. So, length of night and day becomes equal and spring begins".

The Observatory official said that astronomical summer will start on June 21 at 14:07:18 in 2018: "This is the longest day. This process takes 14 hours and 43 minutes. Astronomical autumn will start on September 23 at 05:54:06, which is called autumn equinox. The sun rotates on orbit and crosses the big equator and passes from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere. Thus, fall, winter begins at the northern hemisphere, spring, summer in the southern hemisphere".

Kh .Mikayilov said that next winter will start in Azerbaijan on December 22: "The winter will start at 02:22:42".