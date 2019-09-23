Astronomical autumn starts in Azerbaijan

Astronomical autumn has started in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that astronomical autumnal equinox started in Azerbaijan at 11: 50.

That is called Equinox when daytime and nighttime are of approximately equal duration all over the planet. It is commonly regarded as the instant of time when the plane (extended indefinitely in all directions) of Earth's equator passes through the center of the Sun. Extension of nights will continue until December 22, and that day will be the longest night of the year.

The winter season will start on December 22 at 08.19. During the winter season, the Sun is at its lowest point on the horizon. The rotation of the earth and direction of the sun rays form the largest angle. Therefore, cold weather is observed in this season.