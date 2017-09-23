Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Astronomical autumn starts in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, astronomical autumnal equinox started in Azerbaijan on September 23 at 00:02 (Baku time).

Starting from this day, nights will be long and the days short. Sun moves from the northern hemisphere to the southern.

Extension of nights will continue until December 21, and that day will be the longest night of the year.

Winter in Azerbaijan this year will start on December 21, at 20:28.