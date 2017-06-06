Angolan Oil Minister visits Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with delegation from Angola led by the Oil Minister José Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos. The delegation also included Executive Director of Angolan Oil Company Sonangol, President of Executive Commission Paulino Xeronimo, Report informs.

Having welcomed the guests, the Rector Elmar Gasimov spoke about importance of ties between Azerbaijan and Angola in the field of education and emphasized that rebuilding of the relations between two countries in this sphere would serve interests of both states. He put forward a proposal to initiate education of Angolan students at BHOS. As Elmar Gasimov informed, the Higher School new campus provides all necessary conditions for effective learning and comfortable accommodation of the students. In addition, they have opportunities to undertake an internship at various SOCAR’s facilities.

Angolan Oil Minister José Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos told about scholarship program for Angolan students implemented by the Oil Ministry and the Sonangolcompany. He expressed his interest in sending Angolan students to study in Azerbaijan. The Minister assured that he would provide all necessary support for implementation of this initiative. José Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos also told about new project launched by the Angolan Oil Ministry. This project aims at establishment of a higher educational institution for training of highly qualified engineers for the country oil and gas industry, and experience of the Higher School can be very useful for its implementation, he said.

The visit of the Angolan delegation to the Baku Higher Oil School was arranged within in the course of the guests’ participation in the 24thInternational "Caspian Oil and Gas 2017" exhibition and conference held in Baku.