Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will hold expanded meeting of the Presidium at the head office.

Certificates and cards of newly elected permanent and associate members of the Academy will be provided at the meeting to be held on May 24.

Notably, new permanent and associate members were elected at the ANAS general meeting on May 2.