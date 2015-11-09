 Top
    ​ANAS members visited Alley of Honour

    Other prominent figures who played a role in the socio-political, scientific and cultural life of the country were also commemorated

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ The members of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) paid tribute to the national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath at his tomb on Fakhri Khiyaban (Alley of Honour) on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Academy today.

    Report informs, the ANAS members also paid tribute to the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her grave.

    A famous statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev, and other prominent figures who played a role in the socio-political, scientific and cultural life of the country were also commemorated, the Academy's members laid flowers to their graves. 

