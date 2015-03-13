The Academy of Sciences changes requirement of application for doctoral program

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ The new requirements for the English exam for candidates applied for the doctoral program announced. Report informs, the decision was made at the meeting of the ANAS Presidium.

Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan adopted a number of resolutions in order to toughen requirements for testing English knowledge of applicants for admission to doctoral studies and the English exam. The applicant for the doctoral program must submit TOEFL certificate with not less than 80 points, or IELTS with not less than 6.5 points. During the doctoral exams, the applicant is required to provide TOEFL certificate with at least 100 points, or IELTS program of not less than 7 points.

Implementation of activities was entrusted to the Office of Science and Education of the ANAS Presidium. The implementation of the decision was entrusted to the ANAS academician-secretary Rasim Aliguliyev.