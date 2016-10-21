Ambassador: 400 students from Azerbaijan studying in USA

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ At present, 400 students from Azerbaijan are studying in the US. After gaining independence in general, more than 6,000 students studied in the United States in various programs."

Report informs, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta said.

Ambassador noted that the United States holds a leading position among world's educational institutions and students are able to gain knowledge in various fields: " 6 thousand students who studied in United States can use their knowledge in their career and to push Azerbaijan forward."

Notably, the exhibition of educational institutions of United States has been organized today in Baku.

15 universities and colleges representing different states are participating at the exhibition.