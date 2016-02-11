Akif Alizadeh: Central Scientific Library will act as 'House of Scientists'

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Growing healthy, conscious and intellectual youth is very important for Azerbaijani science. Since today's youth is able to demonstrate scientific achievements of the country and the level of development to the world."

Report informs, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, academician Akif Alizadeh at the opening of the competition "Future Scientists" ( "Sabahın alimləri").

According to him, the future of the Central Scientific Library will act as a "House of Scientists".